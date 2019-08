By Trend

The date of the meeting of the presidents of Azerbaijan, Russia and Iran - Ilham Aliyev, Vladimir Putin and Hassan Rouhani has been postponed, press secretary of Russian President Dmitry Peskov told reporters, Trend reports.

"The meeting of the presidents of Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran planned for this week has been postponed due to technical reasons," Peskov said.

---

