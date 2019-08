A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on August 1.

The new edition includes articles: Volume of non-cash card payments soars, Trade with Turkey grows significantly, ADB to provide three loans for country, Country prepares for production of new Peugeot model etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.