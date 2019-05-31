By Laman Ismayilova

Ecologists predict rainless in Azerbaijan's capital on June 1. Mild south wind will blow.

Temperature will be from +18°C to +20°C at night and +29°C+32°C in the daytime in Absheron and +18°C to +20°C at night and +29°C+31°C in the daytime in Baku.

Air pressure will be 761 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 70-80% at night and 45-50% in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Rain is forecasted in some mountainous places in the evening. Lightning and hail are expected. Mist will be observed in some places at night and in the morning. West wind will occasionally intensify in some places.

Temperature will be from +16°C to +21°C at night, from +30°C to +34°C in the daytime, in mountains from +11°C to + 16°C at night, and from +19°C to +24°C in the daytime.

The weather on June 1-2 is favorable for meteo-sensitive people.

