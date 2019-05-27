By Laman Ismayilova

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva has visited the Scientific Research Institute of Hematology and Transfusion named after B.Eyvazov.

Leyla Aliyeva met with the children who undergo treatment there, as well as the medical staff.

The foundation vice-president familiarized herself with the children's treatment and viewed conditions created at the institute.

The institute currently consists of three parts: the clinic, central blood bank and scientific division.

There are adult hematology, pediatric hematology, reanimation and intensive therapy, as well as consultative polyclinic, clinical diagnostics laboratory and thalassemia prevention departments at the institute.

In 2017, a laboratory was established to conduct new immunohistological examinations as part of the State Program.

Through immunohistochemical examination, full differential diagnostics of malignant blood diseases, monitoring of target therapy are carried out, and prognosis of the disease is made.

Thus, there is no need for patients to travel to foreign countries for the diagnosis and treatment of leucosis.

Recently, the 1st International Congress of Azerbaijani Hematology Specialists timed to the 10th anniversary of the activity of Thalassemia Center was held in Baku. Leyla Aliyeva visited the event, which was held on May 22-25.

The congress was co-organized by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Health, Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Thalassemia Center, and Azerbaijan Hematology Specialists public union.

In order to expand ties in the field of research and the fight against hematological diseases, the Thalassemia Center, which occupies a special place in the region in terms of its profile and genetic diagnostic capabilities, began to cooperate with several countries.

Within the framework of international relations, visits of foreign specialists, joint scientific meetings, scientific and practical seminars, as well as long-term courses for local specialists in modern centers are organized. Mutual visits were successful in terms of cooperation and exchange of experience of scientists from different countries, and that the development of hematology in Azerbaijan necessitated the creation of a scientific society uniting hematologists and the regular organization of scientific congresses.

