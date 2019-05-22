By Trend

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva and Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva have visited Kurdakhani settlement of Sabunchu district, Baku, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.

Mehriban Aliyeva and Leyla Aliyeva visited the secondary school #113 named after Huseynbala Aghaverdiyev. They were informed that 6,000 people live in Kurdakahni settlement and there is only one school here. Mehriban Aliyeva and Leyla Aliyeva viewed classrooms and met with the teaching staff and pupils.

The school consists of two blocks. The first block was built in 1971. Repair work was carried out here in 2006. The school enrolls 2320 pupils who are taught by 100 teachers. Mehriban Aliyeva was informed that the second block of the school was built in 2008. The first vice-president instructed that repair and reconstruction work should be carried out in the school.

Mehriban Aliyeva and Leyla Aliyeva then visited resident of Kurdakhani settlement Telman Aliyev`s family.

Telman Aliyev and his family met with Azerbaijan`s first vice-president when they were at a sanctuary in Mardakan, and invited Mehriban Aliyeva to a tea table at their home.

The family members thanked Azerbaijan`s first vice-president for her attention to the development of Kurdakhani settlement.

Mehriban Aliyeva was presented with a gift on behalf of Telman Aliyev`s family.

---

