William Peduto, Mayor of Pittsburgh, the most historical and famous city in the US state of Pennsylvania, made an official statement in connection with the 101st anniversary of the establishment of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR) and the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic service agencies of Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Embassy of Azerbaijan in the US.

The statement notes that on May 28, 1918 Azerbaijan declared its independence, establishing the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, which became the first secular parliamentary democracy in the Muslim world and was recognized by other democratic nations, including the United States of America.

The document states that during the short period of independence, Azerbaijan granted all people the right to vote regardless of gender, race, ethnicity or religion, becoming the first Muslim nation to grant women equal political rights with men.

At the same time, the document emphasizes that Azerbaijan’s independence was interrupted in 1920, when it was invaded by Bolshevik and then forcefully incorporated into the USSR in 1922; Azerbaijan was able to restore its independence in 1991.

It is noted that over the last 28 years, the Republic of Azerbaijan has consolidated its sovereignty and independence, and has become a staunch ally and strategic partner of the United States of America in the critically important Caspian region.

The statement says that Azerbaijanis living in Pittsburgh and elsewhere in the world will mark the 101st anniversary of the ADR and the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic service of Azerbaijan on May 28, honoring the contribution of their forefathers to the spread of democracy in the Caucasus, Central Asia and the Middle East.

In conclusion, in the statement signed by him, the Mayor of the City of Pittsburgh William Peduto declares May 28, 2019 “Azerbaijan National Day”.

