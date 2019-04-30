By Trend

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received the President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Gabriela Cuevas Barron on April 29, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Gabriela Cuevas Barron noted that during the current visit to Baku she attended in the "Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019", witnessing the organization of this important world-class sporting event at a high professional level. According to her, such memorable events are a wonderful opportunity for Azerbaijan to further increase the country’s image in the world.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov welcomed the active participation of Latin American countries in the IPU, organization that unites the representatives of the world's parliaments, focusing on close contacts between the Azerbaijan and IPU. In this regard, the minister said that Azerbaijan will start its presidency in the Non-Aligned Movement this year, and invited Gabriela Cuevas Barron to the Non-Aligned Summit to be held in Baku.

The sides expressed hope for further development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Inter-Parliamentary Union, and exchanged views on the processes taking place in Latin America.

The sides also exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.

