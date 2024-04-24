World's leading think tanks reps are in Garabagh

24 April 2024 11:25 (UTC+04:00)

The visit of the participants of the "COP29 and Green Vision for Azerbaijan" international forum to the Garabagh region has begun, Azernews reports.

The representatives of 64 think tanks from 30 countries are participating in the visit.

The guests first visited the city of Zangilan, where they got acquainted with the Zangilan International Airport. The experts will also visit the city of Lachin, where the international forum that started a day ago in Baku will continue its work.

The participants of the forum will discuss preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which will be held in Baku in November this year, and Azerbaijan's activities in the field of "green energy".

It should be noted that the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev declared 2024 as the "Year of Solidarity for the Green World" in the country.

