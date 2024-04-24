President of SOCAR discusses cooperation issues with British officials

24 April 2024 10:51 (UTC+04:00)

Rovshan Najaf, president of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), met with British ambassador to Azerbaijan, Fergus Old, and Emma Thomas, co-chair of the United Kingdom Export Finance Department (UKEF) on global origin, Azernews reports, citing the SOCAR.

SOCAR noted that at the meeting the cooperation relations between the two countries have been successfully continued in various fields, including the energy sector. The long-term and effective activity of British companies in Azerbaijan was noted. The important role of the global energy projects implemented at the initiative of Azerbaijan in the energy security of the region, including Europe, was discussed.

During the conversation, SOCAR's projects implemented in Azerbaijan and various countries, its transformation from an oil and gas company to an international energy company, and other strategic goals defined in the Corporate Strategy until 2035 were reported.

Within the framework of the meeting, views were exchanged on renewable energy, fair energy transition, decarbonization, "Net Zero", digitization and development of human capital, and other issues of mutual interest.

