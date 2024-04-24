Weapons & ammunition discovered in Khankendi

24 April 2024 10:17 (UTC+04:00)

A large number of weapons and ammunition were discovered in Khankendi, Azernews reports, citing the press service of Azerbaijan's Internal Affairs.

The press service noted that on April 23, five automatic weapons of different brands, two pistols, two rifles, one grenade launcher, four grenades, 19 cartridge combs, three shells, 1,410 cartridges of different sizes, three bayonets and other ammunition were found and taken away.

Recall that weapons and ammunition have been discovered in secret places, as well as in the basements of schools, kindergartens, and various buildings in the liberated areas of Azerbaijan's Garabagh as well as in Khankendi.

Those weapons belonging to the Armenian separatists are once again confirmed to have been hidden by the Armenians, who were illegally trying to commit terrorist operations and provocations in the territories of Azerbaijan.

It should be recalled that on September 19, 2023, as a result of the short anti-terrorist measures conducted by the Azerbaijani Army, the Armenian separatists operating illegally in Garabagh were disarmed, and the leaders of the separatist groups were brought to Baku and arrested in accordance with the law.

