Baku to host Int'l President Cup 2024 Regatta

The International President Cup 2024 Regatta will take place in Baku from April 30 to May 3, Azernews reports.

The tournament will bring together teams from over 20 countries, including Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Croatia, Estonia, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Poland, Serbia, Slovenia, Spain, Tajikistan, Turkiye, Ukraine and Uzbekistan.

The President Cup 2024 is co-organized by Azerbaijan Ministry of Youth and Sports and Canoe and Rowing Federation.

On the first day, canoeists and rowers will compete in 200 and 500 meter kayak-canoe races in Sugovushan settlement of Tartar district, while during next two days the athletes will compete in rowing and kayak-canoeing events at the Kura Olympic Training and Sports Center in Mingachevir district.

The International President Cup 2024 Regatta has been included in the calendar plan of the European Canoe Association.

