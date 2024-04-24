SMBDA ready to support business entities to operate in Azerbaijan

24 April 2024 11:42 (UTC+04:00)

The Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) under the Azerbaijan Economy Ministry is ready to provide support to business entities that want to start operations in Azerbaijan, Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of the Management Board of SMBDA, said at the Azerbaijan- Bashkortostan Business Forum held in Baku, Azernews reports.

He emphasized that there are prospects for the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Bashkortostan: "We actively cooperate with the Russian Trade Mission in Azerbaijan, the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The purpose of this cooperation is to promote business initiatives of entrepreneurs, create favorable conditions for business cooperation and ensure necessary coordination."

Mammadov recalled that he remembers well the visit of the delegation of Bashkortostan to the Agency in February 2022: "We initially discussed opportunities for cooperation in the field of SMEs, interaction with the relevant departments of Bashkortostan, organization of potential joint events, exchange of information in investment."

The chairman also pointed out that SMBDA considers it important to maintain relations with the regions of the Russian Federation and direct B2B relations: "We see future prospects of interaction at the institutional level, as well as in the format of providing permanent networking for businessmen."

