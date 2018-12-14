By Trend

During Azerbaijan’s chairmanship in the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC), cohesion within the organization was strengthened, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Mahmud Mammad-Guliyev said, Trend reports.

He made the remarks at a press conference following the 39th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of the BSEC member states in Baku Dec. 14.

“Azerbaijan’s chairmanship in the BSEC started July 1 this year and will end Dec. 31,” he noted. “During Azerbaijan’s chairmanship in the BSEC, cohesion within the organization and beyond it was strengthened.”

He added that during Azerbaijan’s chairmanship in the BSEC, such issues as the provision of efficient and reliable transit services, the development of agriculture, tourism, etc. were discussed.

The 39th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation member-states was held in Baku under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan.

The main priorities of Azerbaijan’s chairmanship are to render efficient, reliable and safe transport and transit services as part of BSEC, increase the export potential of agriculture and further develop the tourism sector.

The Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation is an intergovernmental organization uniting 12 countries of the Black Sea and southern Balkans. The organization was founded in 1992. The headquarters of the organization is located in Istanbul.

Azerbaijan assumed the BSEC chairmanship at the 38th meeting of the Organization's Council of Foreign Ministers, which took place on June 27. Azerbaijan will chair BSEC until December 2018.

