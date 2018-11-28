By Trend

New skills and professions will be required in the Azerbaijani labor market in the near future, Azerbaijani Education Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at the 15th congress of Azerbaijani teachers in Baku on Nov. 28.

He said that therefore, early specialization, including specialization in innovative disciplines, should be a priority in the secondary education system.

“The main objectives are to improve higher education and use innovations,” Bayramov added. “First of all, teachers, who have mastered and are able to apply new approaches to teaching, are required.”

The 15th congress of Azerbaijani teachers opened at the Baku Congress Center on Nov. 28.

The first congress of Azerbaijani teachers was held in 1906. By tradition, the congress is held every five years.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz