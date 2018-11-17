By Trend

Motorized rifle and combat support units of the Combined-Arms Army of Azerbaijan, according to the plan of Command-Staff War Games (CSWG), carried out practical actions to repel an armed attack of the imaginary enemy, Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan said in a message on Nov. 16.

Battalion tactical groups, in interaction with the missile-artillery, aviation, and air defense units, inflicted a counter-blow at the imaginary enemy.

In the course of operations, a full data exchange was held between the headquarters with the use of modern technology.

