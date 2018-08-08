By Trend

During the "Performing Artillery Shooting" stage of the international "Sea Cup 2018" competition, the seamen of the participating countries performed the tasks of "Shooting a Floating Mine" at a training ground in the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a message Aug. 8.

At this stage, the ships were supposed to hit a floating mine with artillery fire while on the move. The shooting was carried out from artillery installations at a distance of 200 meters.

An international referee’s board assessed the timely arrival of ships and the destruction of targets.

According to the results of the competition, Russia's team took first place, Azerbaijani team - the second place, Kazakh team - the third place, and Iran's team took the fourth place, with 40, 38, 36 and 20 points respectively.

The next stage of the competition is to be held in the second half of the day on Aug. 8.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz