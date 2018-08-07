By Laman Ismayilova

The weather will be dry in Baku and Absheron peninsula on August 8.

North-east wind will be replaced with south-east wind in the afternoon.

The temperature on the peninsula will be +22-25˚C at night, +30-35˚C in afternoon in Absheron peninsula, +22-24˚C at night, + 33-35˚C in the afternoon in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 755mm; relative humidity will be 65-75% at night, 45-55% in the afternoon.

Sea water temperature will be 26-27 degrees on Absheron beaches (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba), the sea water temperature will be 27-28 degrees in southern beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh). North wind will blow.

Rainy weather is expected in some mountainous areas. West wind will blow. The temperature will be +20-25˚C at night, +34-39˚C in daytime, +12-17˚C in mountains at night, +23-28˚C.

Intensifying north wind on Absheron peninsula is favorable for meteo-sensitive people.

The ecologists warn that strong north-western wind is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on from August 9 to 11 evening.

Air temperature will gradually drop by 3-5 degrees compared to previous days.

The weather will be unstable in some regions of Azerbaijan, from August 8 to August 12 in the north and west, lightning is expected in some places. Showers and hail predicted in some places. The western wind will blow and occasionally intensify in some places. Air temperature will gradually drop by 3-5 degrees compared to previous days. It is expected that water level will increase in rivers and short-term floods expected in some mountain rivers of the Greater and Lesser Caucasus.

