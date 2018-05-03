Trend:

The head of the Drug quality control inspection under the Analytical Examination Center of the Ministry of Health Parviz Azizbekov proposes to carry out inspections at facilities without warning.

"It will be better if in the future the legislation related to the checks will be amended. Ongoing checks are inefficient, because before checking the facility, people there are warned in advance, and entrepreneurs manage to take the appropriate action. In this regard, the Ministry of Health will prepare proposals for inspections to be carried out without warning," Azizbekov said at a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Healthcare May 3.

He reminded that, according to the legislation, unscheduled inspections are carried out only on the basis of complaints, information disseminated in the media, and appeals of the state body.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz