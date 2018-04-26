By Trend

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, who is on a visit to London, has met with British MP, Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Azerbaijan Bob Blackman, member of the House of Lords of the United Kingdom, Lord David Evans, and member of the House of Commons, Deputy State Minister for Northern Ireland David Morris.

At the meeting, the British parliamentarians congratulated the head of the Azerbaijani state on his victory in the presidential election. David Evans and David Morris reminded that they monitored the electoral process in Azerbaijan, and noted that the election was held at a high level.

President Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the congratulations. The head of state said all conditions were created for a free, transparent and democratic presidential election.

At the meeting, it was noted that sustainable development was ensured in Azerbaijan. The sides further discussed cooperation with groups of friendship with Azerbaijan, operating at both chambers of the British Parliament.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz