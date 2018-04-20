By Trend

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's decree on improving the social protection of family members of the servicemen who died for the territorial integrity of the country and those who went missing during military operations is a manifestation of great care for the families of the martyrs, the citizens of Azerbaijan, MP Musa Guliyev told Trend.

Guliyev said that the issue was on the agenda for a long period.

"Both the Cabinet of Ministers and the Parliament were looking for ways to resolve this issue. However, the President, by signing the decree and allocating funds from his Reserve Fund, fundamentally solved this issue and once again showed that he stands by the citizens of the state, the families of martyrs," the MP said.

Guliyev added that the decree is an important step and the relevant executive authorities will resolve legal issues within a short period of time, each martyr's family will receive the state aid.

"This is the president's direct assistance from his fund to these families and this deserves high praise," Guliyev emphasized.

President Ilham Aliyev has today signed a decree on additional measures to improve the social protection of family members of the servicemen who died for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and who went missing during military operations.

In accordance with the decree, the heirs of the servicemen who died for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and who went missing during military operations before August 2, 1997 will receive a one-time payment worth 11,000 manats.

