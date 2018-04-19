By Trend

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on additional measures to improve the social protection of family members of the servicemen who died for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and who went missing during military operations.

In accordance with the decree, the heirs of the servicemen who died for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and who went missing during military operations before August 2, 1997, will receive a one-time payment worth 11,000 manats.

The payment will be made by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population to the heirs of the servicemen, determined in accordance with the country’s Civil Code.

