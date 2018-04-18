By Trend

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his family members have today visited the National Flag Square.

Chief of the guard of honor reported to President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state saluted the soldiers.

The state anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

A salute was fired in honor of the President, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

Under the accompaniment of the military march, the guard of honor passed in front of the head of state.

A photo for memory was taken.

