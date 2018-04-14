By Trend:

Azerbaijan has achieved significant success in economic development during the presidency of Ilham Aliyev, that is, since 2003, journalist Irina Jorbenadze said in her article published by Russia’s Rosbalt news agency.

Among the achievements reached by Ilham Aliyev during his presidency, Jorbenadze named the stabilization of the country’s domestic political life, the launch of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline and the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum gas pipeline, construction of the Southern Gas Corridor and the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway with the access to Turkey and further to Europe, development of new hydrocarbon deposits, etc.

Speaking about the country’s foreign and domestic policy, being carried out under the leadership of President Aliyev, the author of the article emphasizes that Azerbaijan does not allow anyone to interfere in its affairs, which is disliked by those who are used to conduct such practice.

It is clear to everyone that it is futile to quarrel with Azerbaijan, Jorbenadze said.

According to the article, Azerbaijan also holds a key position in the Silk Road and is seen as the main player in the European energy security.

"Accordingly, Azerbaijan is important not only for the region in its broad sense [South Caucasus, Russia, Central Asia, the Middle East], but also for the West," the author said.