Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjorn Jagland has congratulated President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his victory in the April 11 election.

“Dear Mr. President, taking this opportunity, I congratulate you on the occasion of your re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” Jagland said in his congratulatory letter.

"I intend to work closely with you to ensure the supremacy of human rights, democracy and the rule of law in Azerbaijan based on the European Convention on Human Rights," he noted.