By Trend

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has sent a message of congratulations on the occasion of his counterpart Ilham Aliyev being re-elected as president of Azerbaijan.

“I express my sincere congratulations on the occasion of your re-election as president of Azerbaijan. This election is the indication of support of the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan for the government’s plans and their interest in continuing the development path of the country under your leadership. I have no doubt that the process of expanding friendly and brotherly ties between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan will continue thanks to the efforts by the authorities of the two countries,” said Rouhani in his message.

The Iranian leader also wished health, success to the Azerbaijani president and prosperity to the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz