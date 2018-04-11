By Trend

Independent Counseling and Support Center for Civil Society together with France's OpinionWay have announced the results an exit-poll conducted at Azerbaijan's presidential election on April 11.

As part of the exit-poll, 11,495 voters were surveyed in line with a methodology developed by 420 observers.

The exit-poll was conducted at the order of Trend News Agency.

The results are as follows:

Incumbent President, Chairman of New Azerbaijan Party Ilham Aliyev – 86.53%;

Self-nominated Zahid Oruj – 2.92%;

Chairman of Azerbaijan Social Democratic Party Araz Alizada – 1.21%;

Chairman of Popular Front Party Gudrat Hasanguliyev – 3.1%;

Chairman of National Revival Movement Party Faraj Guliyev – 1.03%;

Chairman of Modern Musavat Party Hafiz Hajiyev – 1.73%;

Frontists Initiative Group, Razi Nurullayev – 0.67%;

Chairman of Azerbaijan Democratic Party Sardar Jalaloglu – 2.81%.

The exit-poll covered all the districts, except for the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.