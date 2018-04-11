By Trend
Independent Counseling and Support Center for Civil Society together with France's OpinionWay have announced the results an exit-poll conducted at Azerbaijan's presidential election on April 11.
As part of the exit-poll, 11,495 voters were surveyed in line with a methodology developed by 420 observers.
The exit-poll was conducted at the order of Trend News Agency.
The results are as follows:
Incumbent President, Chairman of New Azerbaijan Party Ilham Aliyev – 86.53%;
Self-nominated Zahid Oruj – 2.92%;
Chairman of Azerbaijan Social Democratic Party Araz Alizada – 1.21%;
Chairman of Popular Front Party Gudrat Hasanguliyev – 3.1%;
Chairman of National Revival Movement Party Faraj Guliyev – 1.03%;
Chairman of Modern Musavat Party Hafiz Hajiyev – 1.73%;
Frontists Initiative Group, Razi Nurullayev – 0.67%;
Chairman of Azerbaijan Democratic Party Sardar Jalaloglu – 2.81%.
The exit-poll covered all the districts, except for the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.