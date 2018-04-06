By Trend

Final documents were adopted at the Mid-Term Ministerial Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement in Baku on April 6.

The Baku Declaration, as well as the Final Declaration on Palestine, approved at the meeting of the Committee of Ministers on Palestine held the day before, were adopted on the second day of the conference.

The Mid-Term Ministerial Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), titled “Promoting International Peace and Security for Sustainable Development”, kicked off in Baku April 5.

The Non-Aligned Movement participating states, representatives of the observer states and international organizations, as well as countries and institutions, invited as special guests, took part in the two-day event.

NAM includes 120 states. Seventeen states and 10 international organizations have an observer status in NAM.

In 2019, the Republic of Azerbaijan will host the 18th Summit of the NAM and will be chairing NAM in 2019-2022.

