By Trend

No nation has an opportunity to live and exist in Armenia, Azerbaijani MP Asim Mollazade told Trend.

Mollazade was commenting on the results of a poll conducted by the Pew Research Center.

According to the poll results, Armenia has been recognized as the most intolerant country in relation to Jews in Central and Eastern Europe.

"In fact, Armenia is a monoethnic country,” Mollazade said. “No representative of any nation has the opportunity to live normally in Armenia. The acts committed by Armenians against Azerbaijanis testify to this."

He also thinks that there is historical anti-Semitism in Armenia and this reflects the Armenians' hatred of all nations and religions.

"Therefore, the poll results can be considered quite real,” Mollazade said. “The international community must take this into account when assessing Armenia’s policy.”

