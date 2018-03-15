By Trend

Azerbaijan's Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the ministry's leadership inspected the armament and military equipment of the Rocket and Artillery Troops of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, involved in the large-scale exercises, and met with the military personnel, the Defense Ministry said in a message on March 14.

The Minister inspected the readiness of combat crews and gave appropriate instructions in connection with more efficient use of the missiles and artillery systems of different calibers, multiple launch rocket systems and mortars, which will carry out combat missions during the exercises.

In accordance with the plan approved by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the large-scale exercises with participation of various military branches, formations and military units of Azerbaijani Army started on March 12.

The exercises involve up to 25,000 military personnel, up to 250 tanks and other armored vehicles, up to 1,000 missiles and artillery systems of different calibers, multiple launch rocket systems and mortars, up to 50 army and front-line aviation.

The exercises will last until March 17.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz