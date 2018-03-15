By Trend

An event dedicated to the 15th anniversary of Azerbaijan's Press Council was held in Baku on March 14.

Azerbaijani President’s Assistant for Public and Political Affairs Ali Hasanov, MPs, representatives of state agencies, media leaders, representatives of international organizations and other guests attended the event.

Speaking at the event, Hasanov praised the Press Council's 15-year activity.

"As you know, the 7th Congress of the Press Council was held a few days ago and I read out the congratulatory letter of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at the event. In the congratulatory letter, the activity of the Press Council was highly appreciated. National leader Heydar Aliyev also highly assessed the activities of the Press Council. The Press Council has gained a unique reputation in society, among state structures, journalism community, and citizens, who apply to the Council. We believe the Press Council will further strengthen its activities," he said.

Then, Chairman of the Press Council Aflatun Amashov informed the event participants about the history of the Council's creation. He noted that during these 15 years, the Press Council played a significant role in strengthening the freedom of speech and thought in Azerbaijan, and regulation of relations among media, society and government.

Amashov noted that the Council has become an organization for all Azerbaijani journalists.

UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Ghulam Isakzai, in his turn, said the Press Council has passed a long way of development over the 15 years.

He added that the UN is interested in development of the independent media in Azerbaijan.

"Recently, we began to cooperate with the Press Council. We will conduct training for Azerbaijani journalists within the framework of our cooperation," he said.

Head of the Council of Europe Office in Azerbaijan Zoltan Hernyes, addressing the event, noted that the Council of Europe highly appreciates the media activities in its member countries.

Appreciating the activities of the Press Council, Hernyes said that since its establishment, the Press Council has closely cooperated with the Baku Office of the Council of Europe.

"The Press Council is our successful partner," he added.

The event continued with presentation of a film about the Press Council.

Later, a number of media representatives were awarded the Higher Media Award.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz