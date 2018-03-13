By Trend

Large-scale exercises of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces, conducted with the involvement of various types of troops, continue, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a message March 13.

According to the exercise concept, tank units providing fire support during defensive and counteroffensive operations, after reaching the established points, fulfill the tasks of preparing for the next stage of the exercises.

In accordance with the plan approved by the President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the large-scale exercises with the participation of various military branches, formations and military units of Azerbaijani Army started March 12.

The exercises involve up to 25,000 military personnel, up to 250 tanks and other armored vehicles, up to 1,000 missiles and artillery systems of different calibers, multiple launch rocket systems and mortars, up to 50 army and front-line aviation.

The exercises will last until March 17.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz