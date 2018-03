By Trend

The 7th Congress of Azerbaijani Journalists is taking place in Baku.

Over 240 representatives of 166 organizations, which are members of Azerbaijan’s Press Council, are taking part in the congress.

At the congress, it was decided to increase the number of seats in the Board of Azerbaijan’s Press Council from 17 to 23.

Trend presents photos from the congress.

---

