By Trend

Kazakhstan men’s artistic gymnastics team hopes to win medals at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku, Alexander Kim, head coach of the Kazakh national team, told Trend March 9.

Kim noted that three gymnasts of the Kazakh team came to the competitions in Baku, and one of them, Nariman Kurbanov, won a gold medal at the Gymnastics World Cup in Melbourne.

“In addition, two gymnasts - Yerbol Jantykov and Danil Baturin - will take part in the competitions in Baku,” said the coach. “The guys are well prepared, and I hope they will reach the finals and compete for medals.”

Kim also noted that he expects a high level of organization from Azerbaijan.

“Last year, I attended the World Cup and I can say that the organization of competitions in Azerbaijan is always at a very high level,” he added. “This year we decided to come to Baku early for training. I’d like to thank the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation and the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan for giving us this opportunity. We have been in Baku for 12 days already, and I can say that the conditions in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku are magnificent.”

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup will be held at Baku’s National Gymnastics Arena for the third time on March 15-18, with 102 athletes from 25 countries taking part in the event.

