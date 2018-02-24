Trend:

The conjectures voiced by the leadership of Armenia in the pre-election period are aimed at exclusively the domestic consumer, Hikmet Hajiyev, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend commenting on the speech of the Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian.

Hajiyev said that the Armenian leadership's citing the mythology is not surprising.

"It's not a secret for anyone that Armenia has built for itself a reality based on mythical tales. The illogicality voiced by Armenia can only be explained by myths. Such kind of conjectures, voiced by the Armenian leadership during the pre-election period, are designed exclusively for the domestic consumer, "he said.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman noted that, just as in the case of the UN Security Council resolutions, instead of familiarizing with the final document of the Eastern Partnership Summit held in Brussels and comprehend it, the Armenian leadership turns to fairy tales and legends.

"The final statement of the EU summit in Brussels once again expressed the European Union's commitment to the territorial integrity of the Eastern Partnership countries, including Azerbaijan," he stressed.

