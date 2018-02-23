By Trend

Ankara and Baku have united their potential for the benefit of the region, Head of Turkey-Azerbaijan Interparliamentary Friendship Group Necdet Unuvar said during a seminar in Ankara on the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway corridor, according to the message from the Turkish Parliament.

He noted that Azerbaijan and Turkey also implemented a number of important global energy projects.

“Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) and the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline are among the most important projects implemented on the initiative of Azerbaijan and Turkey,” Unuvar said.

He added that the BTK railway contributes to the development of the region, and is a clear example of the high level of relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan.

The official opening ceremony of the BTK railway was held in Baku Oct. 30, 2017. The BTK railway was constructed on the basis a Georgian-Azerbaijani-Turkish intergovernmental agreement.

The railway’s peak capacity will be 17 million tons of cargo per year. At an initial stage, this figure will be one million passengers and 6.5 million tons of cargo.

