Russian President Vladimir Putin met with the heads and deputy defense ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Venezuela, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Mongolia, Serbia, Uzbekistan, Belarus and Kyrgyzstan, invited to a solemn evening on the occasion of the Defender of the Fatherland Day at the State Kremlin Palace in Moscow, website of the Russian presidential administration reported.

"You, as people in uniform, have a special attitude towards arms, the army, the entire power component of the state. You understand more than anyone how carefully you need to treat this and how highly credible is the trust in such a sensitive area as military affairs", Russia's president noted

"I want to wish success in ensuring the security of your states", Putin said.

