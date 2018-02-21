By Trend

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to increase the amount of presidential pension to persons of some categories who participated in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945.

According to the order, the monthly amount of presidential pension for participants of the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945, persons who worked at facilities, institutions and organizations of Leningrad during the blockade of the city and awarded the “For the Defense of Leningrad” medal and the “Resident of Besieged Leningrad” badge (with the exception of war-disabled) will be increased by 10 percent on March 1, 2018.

