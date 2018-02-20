By Trend

Ankara will host a tripartite meeting of the Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian foreign policy committees, the Azerbaijani parliament said in a statement on Feb. 20.

In this regard, Azerbaijani MP Sahiba Gafarova will visit Turkey from Feb. 23 to March 1, the message said.

At the meetings, the sides will exchange views on bilateral relations between the countries, interparliamentary ties, mutual fruitful cooperation as part of international parliamentary organizations.

