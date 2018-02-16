By Laman Ismayilova

Baku awaits gloomy weather on February 17.

It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. South-east wind will blow.

The temperature will be +3-5˚C at night, +7-9˚C in daytime in Absheron peninsula and Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Air pressure records 768 mm. Relative humidity will be 70-80%.

The weather will be mainly rainless in country's regions. However, drizzle is predicted in some southern areas in the morning and afternoon. East wind will blow. The temperature will be +1-6˚C at night, +7-11˚C in daytime, -3+2˚C in mountains at night, +2-7˚C in the afternoon.

The weather conditions on the Absheron peninsula on February 17-18 is particularly unfavorable for some meteo-sensitive people.

