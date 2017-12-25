By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and mainly rainless weather will be observed in Baku and Absheron peninsula on December 26.

Fog is predicted in some places. North-west wind will blow.

The temperature will be +5-7˚C at night, +9-12˚C in daytime in Absheron peninsula, +5-7˚C at night, +10-12˚C in the afternoon in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 760 mm to 773 mm Hg above the normal. Relative humidity will make 70-80% at night, 55-60% in daytime.

Rainless weather is expected in country's regions.

It will be foggy in some places. West wind will blow.

The temperature will be +1-6˚C at night, +9-14˚C in daytime, 0-5˚C in mountains at night, +6-11˚C in daytime.

