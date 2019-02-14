By Laman Ismayilova

Love makes everything possible. Falling in love brings up all kinds of additional emotions. Your heart races, your tummy gets tied up in knots when you meet your soul mate.

Being in love makes you feel inspired. It makes you feel as if you can do anything. There's no explanation for it, no rationale.

But one thing we do know is that, whether you've love and won or loved and lost, when love is real, it's always worth it.

February is the month of love for all the hopeless romantics.

Every February 14, lovebirds spoil each other and express just how much they love and appreciate their better half.

Sweethearts exchange cards, flowers, candy and teddy bears in the name of St. Valentine.

Have you ever wonder why February 14th is considered the day of love? The history of Valentine's Day goes back to a mysterious, third century saint.

During the middle ages, Valentine’s Day was a day to commemorate the acts of Valentinus.

Emperor Claudius II banned marriages, because he believed that it distracted soldiers.

St. Valentine is thought to have arranged marriages in secret. When Claudius discovered Valentine's acts of defiance, he sentenced the priest to death.

There, St. Valentine fell in love with the jailer’s daughter and sent her a love letter signed "from your Valentine" on February 14th, the day of his execution, as a goodbye...

Julia planted almond and pink blossom beside his grave symbolizing lasting friendship and love.

It's a sad story that teaches us a lot about love and sacrifice, the true meaning of Valentine's Day.

Today, sweethearts around the world celebrate this day in many ways.

Japanese people celebrate Valentine's Day in a very unique style. One of the main differences is that Valentine's Day is mainly about woman gifting to men. Japanese women usually give chocolate as opposed to flowers, jewelry, or other gifts like that.

South Koreans have a different kind of Valentine’s Day. The couples share love on the 14th of every month. These days range from the White Day to Hug Day and everything in between.

In Denmark, Valentine’s Day is celebrated with white flowers called "snowdrops." They give the flowers to both friends and lovers.

Romanians express their love on February 24 during the Dragobete festival. Lovebirds pick flowers from the forest and wash their faces in snow.

In Bulgaria, Valentine’s Day is also known as Winemakers Day. On this day, Bulgarian couples share a glass of their favorite wine to make it special.

France has long celebrated Valentine’s Day as a day for lovers. Traveling on Valentine’s Day to Paris is a great option, as the city is full of romance. It's been said that the first Valentine's Day card originated in France. Charles, Duke of Orleans, sent love letters to his wife while imprisoned in the Tower of London in 1415. Today, Valentine's Day cards are still popular tradition in France.

In Azerbaijan, people exchange cards and gifts with their partners while others bring their loved one to dinner in a restaurant.

With Valentine's Day just around the corner, stores in Baku are flooded sparkling jewelry, chocolate hearts, stuffed animals.

After flowers, perfume is the number-one choice for a romantic gift.

Hearts, red and pink roses, images and statues of cupids decorate the streets of Azerbaijan's capital.

People who fall in love are sometimes said to be "struck by Cupid's arrow".

If you really like someone, but have not dared to tell her or her, Valentine's Day is an opportunity to finally take the "first step".

Some people may choose this day to propose or get married.

As you can see, there are many ways to celebrate the day of love.

No matter where in the world you celebrate Valentine's Day, the only thing that matters is how much you love.

---

