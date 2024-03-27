Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry condemns EU and US for biased statements

27 March 2024 10:52 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova Read more

The EU-Armenia-US joint conference is clearly one-sided, biassed, and based on a double standard approach, Azernews reports, citing the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan.

Aykhan Hajizada, MFA Spokesperson, stated that the mentioned conference is not held in a completely transparent manner, lacks regional inclusiveness, and is contrary to the much-needed confidence building and integration promoted in the region.

"Instead of encouraging the Armenian side to negotiate in good faith, this conference creates new dividing lines and narrow spheres of influence in the region," the ministry said.

It was noted that against the background of the revanchist mood in Armenia, such an open pro-Armenian public manifestation by Washington and Brussels may create a dangerous illusion in Armenia that the EU and the US will support it in possible provocations by Armenia against Azerbaijan.

"In that case, the EU and the US would be accountable for any potential destabilising activities by Armenia. As we face a unique opportunity to establish lasting peace, stability, and security based on the fundamental norms and principles of international law, we reiterate our condemnation of any entities that hinder the peace process. Furthermore, we urge all to avoid actions that might trigger a resurgence of escalation and tension in the area," the ministry said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz