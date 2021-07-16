By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijan has opened another modular military unit in Aghdam region liberated from Armenia's occupation in 2020, the Defence Ministry reported on July 16.

The military unit supplied with modern equipment was commissioned under Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's instruction to ensure the army's comprehensive supply, improve the troops' service and the social living conditions in units stationed on the liberated territories, the report added.

It should be noted that the military unit office premises are equipped with air conditioners, furniture, modern sanitary facilities, bedding, kitchen equipment, and generators.

Army Corps Commander Hikmat Hasanov conveyed Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov’s congratulations to the military personnel over the unit's commissioning and wished them success. A group of distinguished servicemen was presented with valuable gifts at the ceremony.

The building of new military units on other liberated territories is proceeding as planned, the ministry said.

On January 30, 2021, the joint Turkish-Russian monitoring centre was inaugurated in Aghdam. The centre aims to contribute to the restoration of lasting peace and security in and around the Karabakh region liberated from Armenia's occupation in the 44-day war in 2020. Turkey and Russia are represented with an equal number of servicemen in the centre.

Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a Russia-brokered peace agreement on November 10, 2020, to end 44 days of fighting and work toward a comprehensive resolution.

