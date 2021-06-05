By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani presidential aide Hikmat Hajiyev has called on international organizations to condemn the killing of two journalists and a local official in a mine blast in liberated Kalbajar region on June 4.

“Journalists of AzTV and Azertag became victims of a mine deliberately put by Armenia while withdrawing its troops from Kalbajar. International institutions are called for solidarity and condemning this incident. Siraj Abishov and Maharram Ibrahimov, rest in peace!” Hajiyev wrote on his official Twitter account on June 4.

While performing the duties in Kalbajar region AzTV cameraman Siraj Abishov, 32, AZERTAC (Azertag) correspondent Maharram Ibrahimov,39, and one civilian were killed by an anti-tank mine explosion.

These journalists filmed settlements destroyed by the Armenian armed forces on the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation in a 44-day war in November 2020.

Armenia continues to refuse to provide maps of hundreds of thousands of mines it had planted on the Azerbaijani territories over three decades of occupation.

Azerbaijan has made numerous appeals to international organizations and lodged an intergovernmental complaint to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) over Armenia's refusal to provide maps of mines in the formerly occupied territories.

President Ilham Aliyev on April 20 said that Armenia’s refusal to provide mine maps amounts to another war crime committed by Yerevan. He also said that demining of the newly-liberated territories will be the first stage in the process to return Azerbaijani IDPs to their homes.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz