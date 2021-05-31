By Vafa Ismayilova
Over AZN 1 million ($588,235) have been raised since the start of a marathon on April 29 to support citizens affected by the last year’s war.
Azerbaijani Diaspora Support Fund executive director Akram Abdullayev made the remarks at a news conference held at the end of the marathon on May 31.
The executive director said that Turkey, Ukraine, Russia, Great Britain, and Israel were in the top five countries that made the most donations from abroad.
The marathon was initiated by the Azerbaijani State Committee for Work with the Diaspora and the YASHAT Foundation that was set up to help families of martyrs and war veterans.
The marathon, which was financed and organized by the Azerbaijani Diaspora Support Fund, was aimed at calling on Azerbaijanis living abroad to donate to the YASHAT Foundation to support the second Karabakh war veterans and the families of martyrs.
The marathon that was held on May 25 from 21:00 to 23:00 was aired live in a video format on Azerbaijan Television (AzTV).
Compatriots from 63 countries, Azerbaijan's friends, as well as members of local communities in the country joined the marathon. Foreigners from six countries, including the United States, Turkey, Israel, Italy, Bangladesh, and Pakistan, made calls for joining the marathon.
The scope of the marathon was very wide. Even people from the Bahamas, Trinidad and Tobago, Colombia, Brazil, and Ecuador took part in the marathon.
Coordination Councils and Azerbaijani houses established in different countries over the past three years have played a significant role in ensuring the active participation of Azerbaijanis living abroad and people who love Azerbaijan in the charity marathon.
More than 50 materials have been published in the foreign media. Hundreds of news reports on the marathon disseminated on social networking platforms, especially on Telegram channels, have reached 10,000 people.
The YASHAT Foundation was established under Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's decree dated December 8, 2020. The foundation aims to create an appropriate platform for the implementation of civil society initiatives to provide additional support to the measures taken by the state in the field of social protection of martyrs' families and persons wounded in military operations, ensuring transparency, accountability, and public control.
