The delegation of the US Caspian Policy Center has come to Azerbaijan’s Aghdam city liberated from Armenian occupation as a result of the Second Karabakh war from late Sept. to early Nov.2020, Trend’s Karabakh bureau reports on May 22.

The members of the delegation got acquainted with the consequences of the Armenian vandalism in the city, and also visited the Juma mosque.

Besides, they got acquainted with a photo stand telling about the consequences of the Armenian vandalism.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.

