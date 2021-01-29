By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijan has launched an investigation into the mine blast, which wounded a civilian in Tartar region on January 28, the Prosecutor-General's Office has reported.

The Tartar region prosecutor's office is investigating the case over the wounding of a tractor driver while ploughing a land plot over a buried anti-tank mine.

Azerbaijani citizen Elgun Alakbarov, 34, was wounded on the territory of Tartar region in the afternoon on January 28, 2021.

Officials from the prosecutor's office and police officers immediately visited the scene of the incident, reviewed the territory, conducted a forensic medical examination and other necessary procedural actions. The case is being investigated by the Tartar region prosecutor's office.

On December 22, 2020, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said that 6 civilians and 6 military servicemen were killed and 7 civilians and 14 military servicemen were injured in landmine blasts after the war ended on November 10, 2020.

On January 1, 2021, in their joint statement, the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry and the Mine Action Agency warned all citizens against visiting liberated territories given that those areas, which came under the enemy fire during the war, were contaminated with mines, unexploded ordnance, explosive devices and explosive remnants of the war. In this regard, citizens are temporarily prohibited from entering those areas until safe travel is possible.

The agency’s work on the liberated territories is being supplemented by Turkish military mine-clearance experts. Azerbaijan’s Defence Ministry reported that 136 Turkish soldiers arrived in mid-December 2020 and begun training their Azerbaijani counterparts. The first group of Turkish sappers arrived in early December. The Turkish soldiers themselves also will be involved in clearing Azerbaijan’s newly-liberated territories.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that Baku and Yerevan signed on November 10 brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

--

