Aghdam district is being transferred to the Azerbaijani Armed Forces today through the participation of the Russian peacekeeping forces, Trend reports on Nov. 20.

Starting from today, Aghdam district will be under Azerbaijan’s control.

The Armenian Armed Forces occupied most of the territory of Aghdam district on July 23, 1993.

As a result of the military aggression that lasted until May 12, 1994, the Armenians managed to occupy 846.7 square kilometers of the territory of Aghdam district, that is, 77.4 percent of the total area.

Some 5,897 people became martyrs, 3,531 people became disabled, 1,871 children lost parents in the bloody battles for Aghdam district during more than five years. More than 126,000 residents of Aghdam district were forced to leave their houses.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front.

The response resulted in Armenian side losing positions, military equipment and army personnel, eventually leaving the territories of Azerbaijan it previously held under occupation.

In accordance with a tripartite declaration signed by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Russia Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on November 10, 2020, Aghdam district must be transferred to Azerbaijan.

There are many architectural and cultural monuments with ancient history in Aghdam district. There are the mausoleum of the 19th century, the Khanoglu mausoleum, the Panakh khan mausoleum, the Panakh-khan mansion, two chest-like monuments, the 15th century Sardaba and Hatem Malik fortress, the Juma mosque and the Shahbulag mosque in Aghdam district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.

