Azerbaijan has liberated its Shusha city after 28 years of the Armenian occupation, President Ilham Aliyev said in an address to the nation on November 8.

Aliyev said that "November 8, 2020 will remain in Azerbaijan's history".

He attributed Azerbaijan’s success in liberating its territories to Azerbaijani soldiers and the unity of the Azerbaijani people.

The president said that over 200 villages, cities, settlements have been liberated from the Armenian occupation since September 27. Aliyev noted that the liberated lands had been completely destroyed under the Armenian occupation.

