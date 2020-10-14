By Aisha Jabbarova

The Armenian army units attacked Azerbaijani positions in the direction of the Aghdere-Aghdam and Fizuli-Hadrut-Jabrayil in the frontline on the night leading to October 14 despite the humanitarian truce reached between the two countries a few days earlier.

The Azerbaijani Army repelled the attacks by Armenian forces who suffered losses and retreated.

As a result of the actions taken by the Azerbaijan Army, five T-72 tanks, three BM-21 Grad MLRS, one “OSA-AKM” anti-aircraft missile system, one BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicle, one KS-19 anti-aircraft gun, two D-30 gun-howitzers, as well as several auto vehicles of the enemy were destroyed and disabled in different directions of the front, the Defence Ministry said.

The ministry stressed that the Azerbaijani army observes the humanitarian cease-fire reached on October 10 noon and at the same time, retain the operational advantage along the entire front.

The Azerbaijani Army is also taking relevant measures to suppress Armenian attacks in the territory of Terter, Aghdam, and Aghjabedi regions that have been under artillery fire starting from the morning of October 14. One civilian was killed and eight others were injured during the Armenian attacks on Tartar today. Among the injured are a journalist and two local officials. A school building in the district’s Duyarli village has also been destroyed in Armenian attacks.

It should be noted that during the night, the Azerbaijani Army destroyed the operational-tactical missile system with ballistic missiles in the border regions of Armenia near the occupied Kalbajar region of Azerbaijan.

The Defence Ministry said that the missiles were targeted at Ganja, Mingachevir and other cities of Azerbaijan to inflict casualties among the peaceful population and to destroy civilian infrastructure.

“In order to ensure the safety of the civilian population the missile system deployed to launch positions was disabled as a legitimate military target by an accurate preventive strike,” the ministry said.

The ministry stressed that there were no civilian infrastructure or facilities at the points where the missiles were brought to a state of readiness to deliver fire strikes.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale operation in the front-line zone on September 27 at 6 am, shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army from large-calibre weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibres.

Azerbaijan and Armenia are locked in a conflict over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway region, which along with seven adjacent regions was occupied by Armenian forces in a war in the early 1990s. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chaired by the United States, Russia and France has been mediating the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict since the signing of the volatile cease-fire agreement in 1994. The Minsk Group’s efforts have resulted in no progress and to this date, Armenia has failed to abide by the UN Security Council resolutions (822, 853, 874 and 884) that demand the withdrawal of Armenian military forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.